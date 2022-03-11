McDonald's Sheffield: Police issue parent advisory letters over anti-social behaviour at Handsworth restaurant

Police have taken action to tackle anti-social behaviour blighting a McDonald’s in Sheffield, by writing to the parents of those involved.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:15 pm

The fast-food giant’s restaurant on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, has been plagued by trouble, but councillors and police have teamed up in an attempt to stamp it out.

Labour councillors in Woodhouse ward said that parental advisory letters had been issued to the parents of seven youths believed to behind the ‘mindless’ behaviour.

In a joint statement, councillors Jackie Satur, Mick Rooney and Paul Wood said: “Over the coming days the police are moving to a plain clothes operation to further apprehend more of the culprits.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The McDonald's restaurant in Handsworth, Sheffield, has been plagued by anti-social behaviour (pic: Google)

Read More

Read More
Sheffield drug-dealer who used 'Goldie' drugs line caught supplying cocaine and ...

Councillor Wood added: “This type of mindless activity will not be tolerated and we welcome the South Yorkshire Police activity in helping sort this problem out.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that parent advisory letters had been issued, saying action had to ‘start at the lowest tier depending on the circumstances’.