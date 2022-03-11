McDonald's Sheffield: Police issue parent advisory letters over anti-social behaviour at Handsworth restaurant
Police have taken action to tackle anti-social behaviour blighting a McDonald’s in Sheffield, by writing to the parents of those involved.
The fast-food giant’s restaurant on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, has been plagued by trouble, but councillors and police have teamed up in an attempt to stamp it out.
Labour councillors in Woodhouse ward said that parental advisory letters had been issued to the parents of seven youths believed to behind the ‘mindless’ behaviour.
In a joint statement, councillors Jackie Satur, Mick Rooney and Paul Wood said: “Over the coming days the police are moving to a plain clothes operation to further apprehend more of the culprits.”
Councillor Wood added: “This type of mindless activity will not be tolerated and we welcome the South Yorkshire Police activity in helping sort this problem out.”
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that parent advisory letters had been issued, saying action had to ‘start at the lowest tier depending on the circumstances’.