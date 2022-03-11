The fast-food giant’s restaurant on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, has been plagued by trouble, but councillors and police have teamed up in an attempt to stamp it out.

Labour councillors in Woodhouse ward said that parental advisory letters had been issued to the parents of seven youths believed to behind the ‘mindless’ behaviour.

In a joint statement, councillors Jackie Satur, Mick Rooney and Paul Wood said: “Over the coming days the police are moving to a plain clothes operation to further apprehend more of the culprits.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McDonald's restaurant in Handsworth, Sheffield, has been plagued by anti-social behaviour (pic: Google)

Councillor Wood added: “This type of mindless activity will not be tolerated and we welcome the South Yorkshire Police activity in helping sort this problem out.”