Police warning over 'cheap liquor' after break-ins at Sheffield Tesco
Police have urged people to be on the lookout for anyone selling ‘cheap liquor’, after thieves broke into a Tesco store in Sheffield twice in as many weeks.
Officers said burglars had smashed through reinforced glass at the Tesco on the corner of Alma Street and the A61 Corporation Street, in Kelham Island, before helping themselves to large bottles of Jack Daniel’s and other brands of whiskey and brandy.
PCSO Chris Bell, of the Sheffield Central policing team, said: “If you hear of anyone selling cheap liquor, let us know.
“The glass has cost 10 times more to replace than what was taken, and the manager has told me they are having security shutters fitted shortly.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or get in touch online at www.reportingcrime.uk.