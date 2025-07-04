Police in Sheffield have issued a warning to parents and young people following a ‘noticeable’ rise in anti-social behaviour in the Hackenthorpe area.

The Woodhouse and Westfield Neighbourhood Policing Team is currently investigating a number of incidents involving groups of youths causing disruption, particularly around local shops and public areas.

Officers say the behaviour has included causing a nuisance and intimidating members of the public.

More recently, there has also been an arson incident, where youths set fire to Hackenthorpe community centre.

The community centre, which is regularly used by local groups including those offering children’s activities, has become a particular area of concern.

In a statement, the team said: "This facility is currently used by a number of community groups, including groups providing activities for children, so we are concerned about the dangers that these youths may cause."

Police say they are taking these incidents very seriously and are actively working to identify those involved.

A total of 17 warning letters have already been issued to young people and their parents, and several children have been placed on Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs) - a formal agreement designed to prevent further disruption.

While ABCs and warning letters are early interventions for non-criminal behaviour, police stressed that continued offending could lead to more serious consequences, including Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) and possible court action.

These legal measures can carry significant penalties, including large fines for parents or guardians of those involved.

Officers are now urging parents to take responsibility and be aware of their children's whereabouts and activities, especially with the school summer holidays approaching.

"Our message to parents within our community is to please consider where your children are, who they are spending time with and what they are doing when they are out of the home, especially during the upcoming school holidays and lighter evenings," the police said.

"Some parents may be surprised to see us visiting to arrange for them to attend the police station to speak with them about their involvement in these issues or to be formally processed for criminal offences."

Police say groups of youths congregating within the Hackenthorpe area, who are found to be involved in any anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and increased patrols in the area will take place as a result of the issues reported.

In response to the ongoing issues, police will be increasing patrols in the Hackenthorpe area and say any group of youths found to be engaging in anti-social behaviour will be dealt with firmly.

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns or incidents of anti-social behaviour. Information can be shared by calling 101, using the online reporting system, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.