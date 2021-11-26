It spoke out after a report indicated a national drop in the number of referrals made to the government's Prevent counter-terrorism programme as a result of the pandemic.

According to official numbers released by the Home Office on Thursday (November 18), there were 1,229 referrals due to concerns about extreme right-wing radicalisation and 1,064 due to suspected Islamist radicalisation in the year ending March.

For the first time, the number of referrals pertaining to far-right extremism has surpassed that of Islamist radicalisation.

The Home Office said the number of referrals was down 22 per cent from the previous year to 4,915 and attributed the drop to school and university closures during the coronavirus outbreak.

Individuals with a mixed, unstable, or unclear ideology received the most referrals to Prevent last year (51 per cent), followed by right-wing radicalisation referrals (25 per cent), and Islamist referrals (22 per cent ).

In accordance with the overall decrease in referrals, there were decreases in all three groups, with Islamist referrals dropping the most.

‘Largest proportion involving those aged 15-20’

The figures also show that 25 per cent of Prevent referrals relate to extreme right-wing terrorism and the largest proportion of Prevent referrals are in relation to people age between 15 and 20.

Additionally, the number of police referrals to Prevent rose by 31 per cent in 2019 to 2020, but those made by the education sector declined by the same percentage, resulting in the lowest proportion of referrals from schools and universities since comparable data has been available.

The Home Office said it was 'likely due to the shutdown of schools and institutions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.'

In response to this, Counter Terrorism Policing North East is urging parents, friends and family to be aware of the risks of online radicalisation and how to get help if they are concerned someone they know is affected.

Detective Superintendent Matthew Davison, Regional Prevent Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “We’ve seen a reduction in Prevent referrals across the country as a result of the pandemic.

‘More young people being drawn into terrorism’

"Lockdown made it more difficult for young and vulnerable people to access support services and significantly reduced contact with those most likely to recognise the early signs of radicalisation.

“Sadly we are seeing an increasing number of young people being drawn into terrorism.

"Now, more than ever, young people are spending more time online, where they are exposed to a greater risk of radicalisation by those groups looking to exploit uncertainty and attract new followers….

“The latest Prevent figures show that 29 per cent of all Prevent referrals relate to the under 20’s. While it’s natural to assume that those in our care are safe when they’re at home, sadly, that’s not always the case.”