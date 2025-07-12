Police warn missing convicted sex offender, wanted on recall to jail, could be in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police say Neil Trennan, aged 60, who is a convicted sex offender, is wanted on recall to prison by Lincolnshire Police and is believed to have travelled to Sheffield.
They have now issued an appeal for help asking the public to help find him.
They said in a statement: “When he was last seen Trennan was wearing a black T-shirt and grey bottoms, however he may have changed clothing.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
“If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact us via 101 or online quoting incident number 663 of July 10 2025.”
You can find the police’s online portal here: https://orlo.uk/Qha6Y