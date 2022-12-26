Police warn 'do not approach' South Yorkshire man wanted in connection with armed robbery

Police have urged members of the public not to approach a man they are tracing who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

South Yorkshire Police are asking the public for their help in locating Brad Presley, aged 28, who is being sought in relation to a reported raid in Goldthorpe on Wednesday, December 14.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Presley recently or knows where he may be staying. Presley is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with a shaved head. He also has an ‘L’ shaped tattoo on his right cheek. Presley is known to have links to Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton Upon Dearne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you see Presley, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 802 of 14 December 2022 when you get in touch.”

South Yorkshire Police are asking the public for their help in locating Brad Presley.

Advertisement Hide Ad