Police want to trace 21-year-old with links to South Yorkshire in connection with alleged burglary

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Aug 2024, 13:22 BST
Police are still trying to trace a man in order to speak with him about an alleged burglary in Renishaw.

Dylan O’Sullivan has links to Renishaw and the South Yorkshire area.

Derbyshire Police issued their initial appeal on July 10.

It has now been shared by South Yorkshire Police, confirming officers are still trying to trace him.

Dylan O'SullivanDylan O'Sullivan
Dylan O'Sullivan | Derbyshire Constabulary

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to get in contact”.

People can contact the force via their website, Facebook page, X (@DerPolContact) or by calling 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

