Police want to trace 21-year-old with links to South Yorkshire in connection with alleged burglary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dylan O’Sullivan has links to Renishaw and the South Yorkshire area.
Derbyshire Police issued their initial appeal on July 10.
It has now been shared by South Yorkshire Police, confirming officers are still trying to trace him.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to get in contact”.
People can contact the force via their website, Facebook page, X (@DerPolContact) or by calling 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.