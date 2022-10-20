South Yorkshire Police has stated that officers want to speak to Danyal Yousef, aged 25, of Prospect Road, Sheffield, in connection with an assault upon a woman at Nonna’s on Eccelsall Road. It was reported that at about 9.55pm, on Saturday, August 27, a man and a woman had been involved in an argument at the popular restaurant.

The man is said to have allegedly kicked the woman at a table inside the venue before they went outside, according to police. It is alleged the man attacked the woman again outside before getting in a taxi and leaving the scene. Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Danyal Yousef recently or knows where he may be staying.

Mr Yousef is described as Asian, about 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build with short, wavy, light brown hair and facial stubble. If anyone sees Danyal Yousef, police have advised that he should not be approached but they should call 999.

South Yorkshire Police have released an image of Danyal Yousef, pictured, of Prospect Road, Sheffield, who they wish to trace as part of an investigation into an assault at Nonna's restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Those with information about Mr Youself’s whereabouts can contact police via the force’s online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 958 of August 27.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to give information anonymously can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.