Police chiefs have vowed to boost officer numbers in parts of Sheffield for the foreseeable future following a shooting and series of stabbings over Easter.

Detectives investigating a spate of violence in Nether Edge and Sharrow, in which three men were stabbed and a house was shot at, have announced there will be an increased police presence ‘for the foreseeable’.

Councillor Mohammad Maroof's home was shot at in Nether Edge, Sheffield, yesterday morning

South Yorkshire Police ordered extra police patrols in the two city suburbs following a series of violent incidents, which they believe to be linked.

The spate of attacks came to light yesterday morning after Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, was shot at in the early hours.

Nobody was injured but bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the semi-detached home Coun Maroof shares with his family.

It then emerged that detectives are linking the incident with an attack on 34-year-old anti-knife crime campaigner Amar Ilyas, who was stabbed in his head when he was attacked in his car in South View Road, Sharrow, at around 2.35pm on Thursday, April 18.

Mr Ilyas is a member of Mums United, which was set up in Sharrow to try to prevent young people from becoming involved in gangs and carrying knives following a series of stabbings.

A 19-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested in connection to that attack and remains in police custody this morning.

The shooting and stabbing are also being linked with a double stabbing on Abbeydale Road at 11.10pm on Monday, in which two men, aged 18 and 26, were knifed.

Officers are also investigating criminal damage to a house in South View Road, Sharrow, yesterday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding each incident but we do believe they involve the same offenders.”

In a new statement this morning, the force said: “An increased police presence is still in the area and will be for the foreseeable.

“Our officers are conducting a thorough investigation into these incidents and an increased police presence will be in the area until further notice while we carry out our enquiries.

“The public can be rest assured that we are doing all we can to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to support us in our investigation. If you saw or heard anything, or have any information regarding any of these incidents, we would encourage you to get in touch.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 84 of April 23.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.