South Yorkshire Police officers have been visiting Rotherham schools over concerns about young people sharing intimate photos.

The visits form part of the police force’s drive to tackle child sexual exploitation, which it lists as a ‘priority’.

Ten years ago, a independent report was published which which exposed that over 1,400 girls had been victims of exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

In response, specialist police officers and expert investigators across South Yorkshire are working with a number of partner agencies to safeguard potential victims of CSE and pursue criminals who choose to abuse children.

They have delivered exploitation training and awareness raising to staff at care homes, taxi firms and hotels.

They are also prioritising ensuring those who have already been exposed to exploitation and abuse are offered the support they need and are safeguarded to prevent more abuse.

Rotherham’s dedicated CSE team identified an increase in reports of “peer-to-peer intimate image sharing by teenagers”, and as a result have been working closely with schools to deliver educational sessions with young people about the risks it poses to them and the criminal implications, South Yorkshire Police revealed this week.

SYP said: “Tackling the crimes of CSE remains a top priority for South Yorkshire Police. This drive has seen significant changes take place and

targeted work to improve two-way engagement with the public.

“Specialist officers and expert investigators in each district are working day and night side-by-side with multi-agency professionals to safeguard potential victims of child sexual exploitation.”

Detective Chief Inspector, Scott Harrison, the new force lead for CSE, explains the importance of preventative measures being in place within

schools.

He said: “This early invention partnership approach is a key part of policing Child Sexual Exploitation.

“It can so often go unnoticed by the public, but our officers are monitoring intelligence every day and utilising this to deliver targeted educational and engagement work with young people in school and youth settings.

“If we can prevent abuse from occurring in the first place, we can help protect children from a life of harm”.

DCI Harrison, added: “The crimes of child sexual exploitation are not and will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire.

“Every child deserves to live a safe and happy childhood free from abuse.

“We are absolutely committed to making our region a hostile place for those who seek to ruin the lives of children through sexual abuse and exploitation”.