Police van's tyre slashed in Sheffield while officers are out on duty
Furious police officers in Sheffield have described how a tyre on one of their vans was slashed while they were out on duty.
South Yorkshire Police said they were ‘really disappointed to report’ that one of the force’s prisoner transport van had been targeted last night, Sunday, August 28, while officers were out of the vehicle.
The force added: “As a result, that van was off the road awaiting repairs for a few hours. It was a pointless act of vandalism.”
The van was attacked at around 10.55pm on Sunday night at the junction of Neepsend Lane and Bardwell Road in Kelham Island.
Police said the crew were patrolling the area and had gone to check on an ambulance crew who were dealing with an incident at Steelyard when the vehicle was targeted.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime number 14/155637/22.