South Yorkshire Police said they were ‘really disappointed to report’ that one of the force’s prisoner transport van had been targeted last night, Sunday, August 28, while officers were out of the vehicle.

The force added: “As a result, that van was off the road awaiting repairs for a few hours. It was a pointless act of vandalism.”

The van was attacked at around 10.55pm on Sunday night at the junction of Neepsend Lane and Bardwell Road in Kelham Island.

A South Yorkshire Police van had its tyres slashed in Sheffield last night while officers were out on duty

Police said the crew were patrolling the area and had gone to check on an ambulance crew who were dealing with an incident at Steelyard when the vehicle was targeted.