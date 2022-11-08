Police vacancy rate in Rotherham is a “cause for concern” as crime rate rises by five per cent

Rotherham currently has an overall vacancy rate of 12.2 per cent, an increase from 11.2 per cent since October.

This vacancy rate was “expected”, according to the report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner.

The response team has a vacancy rate of 12 per cent, nine per cent for neighbourhood teams and 14 per cent in detective teams.

“Our vacancy rate has increased, and this is of course a concern,” adds the report.

“This has the potential to affect the service we deliver to the public but also the welfare of our remaining staff as we ask them to pick up additional work for those that are missing.”

The report adds that the arrest rate in Rotherham remains at 50 per cent, rising to 90 per cent for “high risk” cases.

The force has also faced high demand – in May 2022 more than 6,000 calls for service were received, a demand which hasn’t been seen since July 2021.

There was also a five per cent increase in all crimes recorded in Rotherham between April and June 2022 – an increase of 307 offences.

The number of residential burglaries reduced “significantly” during the same period.

New student officers will “spend more time at Rotherham” – the first of 10 students arrived permanently in the district in October with a further six arriving permanently in early 2023.

“As well as these officers there are additional students on the three- year programme that will spending longer periods of time at Rotherham which will have a positive impact on our capacity,” states the report.

“This includes eight in November and a further 10 in early 2023.

“The district continues to benefit from these student officers, who are dynamic, intelligent, positive, and thoughtful.

“The standard is high, and these officers will be the future of South Yorkshire Police.