Police tracing three dog walkers who spoke to teen near Lidl before rape on Trans Pennine Trail in Barnsley

The 19-year-old woman was attacked by an unknown man on the Trans Pennine Trail, off Bradberry Balk Lane in Wombwell, on Friday, April 22, at 2am.

South Yorkshire Police described the attacker as white and possibly aged in his 20s.

Bradberry Balk Lane in Wombwell.

Officers are now looking for a group of dog walkers who they believe spoke to the woman near the Lidl supermarket on Bradberry Balk Lane before she was attacked.

Police believe they may hold key information in relation to the incident.

PC Dan Morley, investigating, said: “This was an extremely concerning incident and the young woman involved has been left very distressed.

“She is being supported by specially trained officers and an investigation is underway to trace the suspect.”

PC Morley added: “As part of our enquiries we are eager to trace three individuals who we believe spoke to the victim near the Lidl store on Bradberry Balk Lane prior to this incident taking place.

“They are believed to be a woman and two men, who were walking two large dogs. I’d urge these individuals to get in touch as we believe they may greatly assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 627 of 23 April.