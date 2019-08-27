Police tracing Rotherham burglar who used stolen bank cards
Police are tracing a burglar who later used stolen bank cards to buy fuel.
A man broke into a car and stole a wallet in Saville Road, Whiston in Rotherham sometime between 7.45pm and 5.50am on Tuesday, July 16.
Police said two bank cards were used to buy fuel and items from a Shell Garage in Barnsley on July 17 spending about £150 in total.
Officers have now released CCTV of a man they are tracing in connection with the incident.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
In a statement, the force said: "Police have now released these CCTV images of a man they believe could hold vital information. Do you recognise him? If you know who he is, or have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 14/108556/19.
"You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."