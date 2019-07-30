Police tracing car driver who smashed into multiple vehicles in Sheffield
Police are tracing the driver of a car who smashed into multiple vehicles in Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 08:49
Officers are looking for a red Hyundai vehicle which crashed into parked cars on Windermere Road and Thirlmere Road, both off Abbeydale Road, on Saturday, July 27, at about 10.50pm.
In a Facebook post, the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We need to speak to any witnesses - please contact us on 101 - incident 1081 of 27/7/19.”