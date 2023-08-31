Individuals seeking to use Sheffield's night-time economy to 'exploit the vulnerable, engage in violence or commit sexual offences' have been targeted.

Officers in plain clothes carried out a series of proactive patrols in Sheffield city centre over the three-day August bank holiday weekend in a bid to 'identify anyone behaving in a predatory and violent manner in and around venues'.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the operation was carried out over the bank holiday weekend because it is while the night-time economy was 'busiest,' adding that officers also offered 'safeguarding' to any individual they regarded as being 'vulnerable'.

Information gathered by plain-clothed officers during the course of the South Yorkshire Police operation targeting Sheffield's night-time venue, was then 'passed to uniformed colleagues to take any necessary action around enforcement or engagemen'

Inspector Jess Doncaster from Sheffield’s City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: “While the vast majority of the public head into Sheffield to enjoy its diverse and engaging nightlife, there are some individuals who seek to use the night-time economy to exploit the vulnerable, engage in violence or commit sexual offences.

"I hope it acts as a strong deterrent to those hoping to use the night-time economy as some kind of cover for their criminality that it won’t work" Inspector Jess Doncaster from Sheffield’s City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team

“We want our city centre to be a safe place to visit and we work closely with the licensed premises and organisations who operate within the night-time economy to ensure that anyone having a night out in Sheffield can do so without the fear of physical violence, sexual violence or abuse.

“We run this operation regularly, with a focus on observing behaviour and intervening, proactively disrupting and deterring individuals who may pose harm to others.”

Over the three evenings, 36 people were identified as being potentially vulnerable and were spoken to by officers, offered advice, and safeguarding if necessary.

Two people were stopped and dispersed from the city centre in relation to their behaviour.

Insp Doncaster continued: “Dispersing individuals from the city centre is one tactical option available to us and while it may seem like an extreme measure, our hope is that it demonstrates to our communities how committed we are to keeping you safe.

"I also hope it acts as a strong deterrent to those hoping to use the night-time economy as some kind of cover for their criminality that it won’t work. You may not see us, but we are watching.”