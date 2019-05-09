Trainee doctors in Sheffield have been told about the reality of knife crime by a senior detective responsible for tackling armed criminality in the city.

Chief Superintendent Una Jennings gave trainee medics an insight into knife crime during an event at the University of Sheffield’s Medical School last night.

Chief Superintendent Una Jennings gave a presentation to trainee doctors in Sheffield on the topic of knife crime

She was invited to debate organised to look at how violent crime affects young people.

There was a particular focus on childhood trauma and how violence can have an impact on mental health.

Chf Supt Jennings discussed the scale of youth violence and knife crime in Sheffield and about the role of the police in dealing with families who have been affected by such criminality.

The police chief said: “Talking to trainee doctors in this way was a fantastic opportunity.

“As they progress in their careers, these people will be on the frontline, dealing with the fallout from violent incidents on streets up and down the country.

“If we, as police officers, can provide any extra insight that these students might be able to draw on further down the line, then that is surely beneficial.”

Dr Madeleine Bonney-Helliwell, who organised the event, said: “We felt it was important to get South Yorkshire Police involved in this debate to provide our students with an alternative viewpoint on the impact of knife and violent crime on individuals and their families.”