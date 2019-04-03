Police step up patrols after spate of arson attacks in Sheffield suburb

Police are stepping up patrols as they hunt arsonists responsible for a spate of fires in a Sheffield suburb.

Garden hedges have been set alight at least four times in as many weeks in Halfway and Beighton, with the flames spreading to a shed in one instance.

Damage caused to garden hedges in Halfway and Beighton which were set alight in a spate of arson attacks

Police have warned that someone could be seriously injured if whoever is responsible continues the campaign of destruction.

Helen Mirfin-Boukouris, a former councillor who lives in Halfway said she was aware of fires in gennels off Mosborough Hall Drive, Hollow Lane and Ambleside Close, with arsonists striking twice in a matter of days at the last location.

She said the most recent blaze happened on Ambleside Close on Monday night, at around 11pm.

“This is really frightening for those affected, and somebody could be seriously hurt if it continues,” she said.

“I would urge people in the area to be vigilant, look out for one another and report any suspicious behaviour.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters had spent around an hour battling the Ambleside Close blaze on Monday night, and 20 minutes at the fire on Hollow Lane on March 19.

Mosborough ward councillor David Barker said he and his colleagues were made aware of the fires yesterday.

He said: “We have been in contact with our local police inspector to get some urgent action before this develops into something much more serious.”

South Yorkshire Police said its local team at Moss Way had been made aware of 'numerous’ hedge fires in the area, including in Halfway and Beighton, in the past few weeks.

The force’s neighbourhood policing team for Sheffield South East said: “We will not tolerate this behaviour and enquiries are ongoing as to who is responsible.

“Luckily our colleagues at SYFR were quickly on scene and managed to put the fires out before they spread and anyone was seriously hurt.

“If you live in the local area and have any information or CCTV which may be of any assistance, then please get in touch via 101 or a private message us via Facebook. Patrols will be increasing in these areas in the coming weeks.”