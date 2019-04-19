Police step up patrols after shooting in Sheffield

Police have pledged to step up patrols after a teenager was shot in part of Sheffield.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a leg wound after police responded to reports that gunshots had been fired in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, at about 11pm on Wednesday.

Police at the scene on Addy Sreet in Upperthorpe.

The teenager was taken to hospital with what police described as ‘non-life threatening’ injuries.

The shooter remains at large.

Police say residents can expect to see more officers on the beat over the weekend to provide a reassuring presence in the community.

Sergeant Adam Wood, of the Broomhall and Upperthorpe Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand that this kind of incident is disturbing for a community. I can re-assure those who live and work in the Upperthorpe area that there will be an increased police presence over the weekend and beyond.

“If you see our officers please do stop and have a chat, they are there to hear your concerns, take your feedback and understand what matters most to residents.”

He added: “Longer term we have a plan in place to work with young people from the area and we will share this in due course.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident on Wednesday evening continues at pace, and I would appeal to anyone who has information that may help our enquires to call 101 quoting Inc 942 of 17 April or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”