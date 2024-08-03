Police shooting: Officers killed two dogs hours while attempting to search house in Woodhouse
The force said officers were unable to “safely contain” the animals and after “exhausting all tactics” shot them.
The update comes after a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary and possession of a Class A drug at Tithe Barn Lane, in Woodhouse.
Police initially said two dogs, believed to be an unregistered XL Bully and a pit bull type crossbreed, were displaying aggressive behaviour and could not be safely contained or seized.
An SYP spokesperson said: “Due to the heightened risk of harm as a result of the level of aggression from both animals, a decision was made to humanely destroy them at the scene.”
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to your inbox.
The force later issued a second statement that clarified they were killed hours later during attempts to search the house.
Officers were initially called at 4.50pm on Tuesday and the dogs died during a second visit just before 3am on Wednesday.
The update states: “We initially attended following reports of a disturbance, with the man detained and transferred into Derbyshire Police's custody.
“We have then later returned to an address in Tithe Barn Lane to conduct a search under Section 18(1) of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act following the man’s detention.
“Dog handlers and firearms officers, alongside kennel staff, exhausted all tactics in attempting to safely contain the dogs and to be able to conduct their work.
“Due to the heightened risk of harm as a result of the level of aggression of the dogs in the property, a decision was made to humanely destroy them at the scene at approximately 2.55am.”