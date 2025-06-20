Police share CCTV footage after woman robbed at knife-point outside a Sainsbury's in Barnsley
It is reported that a woman was approached at a cash point outside Sainsbury's supermarket and threatened with a knife on High Street, Shafton, Barnsley, at around 10.15pm on Tuesday, June 10.
The thief is said to have made off with a handbag containing a number of items including a mobile phone and bank cards.
He fled the scene on a blue and silver coloured push bike.
The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigations.
He is described as white, and is pictured wearing a dark coloured North Face jacket, black Airmax trousers and blue and back trainers. He was carrying a red, orange and black backpack.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 1,087 of June 10.