Police have shared footage of a man they would like to speak to after reports that a woman was threatened with a knife outside a South Yorkshire supermarket.

It is reported that a woman was approached at a cash point outside Sainsbury's supermarket and threatened with a knife on High Street, Shafton, Barnsley, at around 10.15pm on Tuesday, June 10.

The thief is said to have made off with a handbag containing a number of items including a mobile phone and bank cards.

He fled the scene on a blue and silver coloured push bike.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Police have shared an image of someone they would like to speak to after it is reported that a woman was robbed outside a Sainsbury's in Barnsley. | SYP

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigations.

He is described as white, and is pictured wearing a dark coloured North Face jacket, black Airmax trousers and blue and back trainers. He was carrying a red, orange and black backpack.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 1,087 of June 10.