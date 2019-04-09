Have your say

Police officers are due to spend a number of days examining the area where a woman’s body was found in Rotherham.

Specialist officers are examining an area of land behind the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, following the discovery of a body yesterday afternoon.

Alena Grlakova

The corpse was found close to where a missing woman was last seen on Boxing Day.

Formal identification of the body has not yet been carried out.

Officers have been searching for 38-year-old Alena Grlakova since she was reported missing by her family in her native country of Slovakia on January 15.

Police enquiries established that Alena was last seen on Boxing Day as she left the the Travellers Inn public house on Broad Street.

Officers investigating her disappearance have followed up a number of possible sightings, including one near to the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, later that night.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon, officers located the body of a woman in the Parkgate area.

“The discovery was made on land behind a hotel on Taylors Lane, close to School Lane.

“Specialist officers are expected to remain in the area over the coming days as enquiries continue.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and therefore we are unable to confirm the identity of the deceased at this time.”