Sheffield United take on Preston North End this weekend as the race for promotion heats up.

Chris Wilder’s side will be looking to bounce back from defeat at home to Bristol City which saw them drop out of the automatic promotion spots.

Despite sitting in 10th place, Preston are still challenging for the play-offs and are just three points off Aston Villa in 6th.

Around 6,000 Sheffield United fans will be heading down to Deepdale on Saturday and PNE police had some helpful advice for the travelling supporters.

Posting on their PNE Police Twitter page, they wrote: “A full house of #twitterblades Saturday you’ll be needing some pre-match aperitif advice.

“The Vic is nearest the train station The Adelphi is en route to Deepdalem White Hart has parking and a short walk to the stadium. There’s plenty of pubs in Preston to part you with your money @sufc @SUFC_Police.

Police at Steel City Derby

“For those #twitterblades fans travelling to Preston by coach or minibus your vehicles can park free on Moor Park Avenue opposite Deepdale. Private vehicles will find parking on Moor Park, Acorns School, White Hart or the numerous carparks in the city centre @sufc @SUFC_Police #sufc.

“The #twitterblades fans are allocated the “Kop” with turnstiles opening @ 1:30pm & a full 5600 sellout the turnstiles will be busy so give yourself time to get in, the stewards are a friendly bunch so please be patient. Beer will ONLY be served pre-match @sufc @SUFC_Police @SUFC_SC.

“It’s our normal approach to a football match on Saturday we appreciate it’s a big match for both sets of supporters who’ll be noisy & passionate Our aim is to be like all good referees, you shouldn’t notice us although we’re smiley, friendly & happy to help @sufc @SUFC_Police”

The helpful advice went down very well with Sheffield United fans on Twitter who thanked the force for their help.

Makrk Hetherington posted: “The way that @PNEPolice interact with footy fans on social media is top drawer. I hope that Saturday passes without any problems and everyone has a great day. #UTB”

Phil Jackson tweeted: “Have been a public endorser of @PNEPolice for a number of years; this tweet shows why. Embracing football fans as supporters, rather than castigate everyone who travels as a hooligan.”

Jim Phipps posted: “Days out in lovely Preston were amongst my favourite days out. I am betting this Saturday will be an ace day for our amazing Away Blades. #twitterblades #COYRAWW”