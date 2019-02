Police in Rotherham seized a car which was allegedly being driven without insurance and by a driver who did not have a licence.

Officers from the Rotherham Central neighbourood police team seized a Fiat Punto in Eastwood on Saturday.

Police seized this car in Eastwood. Picture: Rotherham Central NHP.

The team said the driver had been reported on summons.