Police seize two uninsured cars in Sheffield

Police have seized two uninsured cars in Sheffield today.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team seized a BMW and an Astra earlier today after discovering their drivers had no insurance.

The BMW was not insured

Both drivers now face six points on their licence, plus a fine of £300 and recovery costs of the vehicle.

Elsewhere, they seized a Corsa after the driver was found to not hold a driving licence.

The Astra was not insured

The car was also found to have no valid MOT.

The driver has been reported on summons to attend court.