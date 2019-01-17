Police seize spice while on patrol in Sheffield city centre

Police have seized a quantity of spice following patrols in Sheffield city centre.

Officers from Sheffield Central and North West neighbourhood police team carried out patrols on Fargate on Thursday.

Spice seized in Sheffield city centre.

It comes after police said they were in a ‘far better position’ when it came to tackling the scourge of spice abuse than they were 12 months ago.

They claim a major crackdown on the use and supply of the synthetic form of cannabis, famous for leaving users in a trance-like state, is beginning to pay dividends.

But they accept there is much more work to do to help vulnerable users of the drug and bring to justice the dealers exploiting them.

Police on patrol in Sheffield city centre.

Over the last year, police have carried out 14 investigations into the suspected supply of spice, with charges brought against seven alleged dealers and five cases still ongoing.

They have also helped users - who are often among the most vulnerable members of society – access the support available in Sheffield, where a dedicated spice clinic opened last summer.