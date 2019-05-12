Police seize quad bike from Sheffield road after rider flees scene leaving behind vehicle and one of his shoes 

Police have seized a quad bike from an area of Sheffield after its rider fled the scene, leaving behind his vehicle and one of his shoes.

Police community support officers from the Sheffield Central and North West neighbourhood policing team seized the quad bike from Upperthorpe yesterday.

A spokesman said: “More good work from the Upperthorpe PCSO's, while on patrols they saw this quad being ridden.

“The rider made off leaving the quad behind along with his shoe.

“This quad will now be disposed of. Remember if it is not road legal it will be seized and crushed.”

