Police seize MEAT CLEAVER while arresting suspected Rotherham drug dealer

Police seized a meat cleaver and cannabis while arresting a suspected drug dealer in Rotherham.

Officers from Rotherham Central neighbourhood police team arrested a man in the town centre and seized the cleaver, car, cannabis, mobile phone and suspected stolen goods.

Cannabis seized by police. Picture: Rotherham Central neighbourhood police team.

The man was arrested as part of South Yorkshire Police’s Operation Alligator , which aims to clamp down on drug dealing in Rotherham and Kimberworth.

The work includes drugs dog sweeps, stop and search, CCTV work, additional patrols, mounted patrols, traffic stops and community engagement.

Anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.