Officers seized heroin, knives and cash during the operation, and arrested three men and two women.

The raids were led by Derbyshire Constabulary, who were investigating alleged county lines drug dealing in Chesterfield, and they took place in Sheffield and the Grangewood area of Chesterfield.

A man and woman arrested in Sheffield have been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine – with the man remanded to prison.

Another man and woman arrested in Chesterfield were both charged and remanded to prison on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The third man, a 17-year-old from Birmingham, was released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “Drug dealing in our communities causes serious harm to some of our most vulnerable residents.

“As a force we will not allow this to happen and will do everything in our power to identify those responsible and bring them to justice – in conjunction with our colleagues over the border in South Yorkshire.

“We are also working closely with partner agencies, including Chesterfield Borough Council, to help stop the cycle of addiction that causes such damage.

“However, to do that we rely on our communities passing information in relation to drug dealing in their area.