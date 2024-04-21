Police seize 'Daily Milk' chocolate laced with cannabis and £5,000 wad of cash in Doncaster raid

Three people were arrested for intent to supply
By David Walsh
Published 21st Apr 2024, 10:30 BST
Police seized 50 chocolate bars laced with cannabis, £5,000 cash, a knuckle duster and burner phones in a raid on a house in Doncaster.

Officers said the 'Daily Milk' chocolate, in purple wrappers, “could easily be mistaken for normal bars” posing a bigger risk to children.

Police seize 'Daily Milk' cannabis-laced chocolate, cannabis in a Roses box and tin of cash in Doncaster raid.Police seize 'Daily Milk' cannabis-laced chocolate, cannabis in a Roses box and tin of cash in Doncaster raid.
Bags of cannabis were found inside a box of Roses and a big wad of notes in a tin, they said. It “strongly suggests” drug deals were taking place from the property in Rossington.

Three people aged 28, 18, and a 59-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of intent to supply a Class B drug.

Sgt Chris Rogers, of Doncaster South NPT, said it could have been “disastrous” if the chocolate fell into childrens’ hands.

He added: "The chocolate bars we recovered could easily be mistaken for normal bars of chocolate when in fact they contained quantities of an illegal drug in the form of cannabis.

"If these were to end up in the hands of a child, the consequences could have been disastrous and we are pleased we have been able to take these out of circulation."

He added: “We found significant amounts of drugs which have since been destroyed, as well as cash and phones, which strongly suggest that drug deals were taking place from inside the property.

