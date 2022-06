Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team issued these images of a youngster they would like to speak to.

A spokesman said: “Does anyone recognise this bike?

Do you recognise him or the bike?

"The rider is young hence the edited face. We would like to give him and the parents some advice.

“Rider was spotted doing wheelies at the bottom of Coisley Hill Sheffield. Then riding on and off the pavement.”

Call 101.