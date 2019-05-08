Police seeking Good Samaritan who helped Doncaster woman after attack   

Have your say

Police are trying to find a Good Samaritan who helped a distressed woman after she had been assaulted in Doncaster.

A 31-year-old woman was attacked by a man known to her in Cleveland Street on Saturday, April 6, at 9am.

McDonald's.

READ MORE: Bomb disposal team deployed to Doncaster

She managed to flee and ran towards the Frenchgate Shopping Centre where a stranger stopped to help her outside McDonald’s and ensured the man stopped chasing her.

Police are now tracing this Good Samaritan who helped her.

READ MORE: Cash and jewellery stolen in Doncaster burglary

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The woman is described as being slim, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, blonde hair and was wearing a blue top and skirt. She was extremely distressed but believes the man shouted ‘Leave her alone’ to the man chasing her.

READ MORE: Police search continues for missing mum and daughter from Doncaster

“The suspect who was chasing the woman is described as being 6ft 2ins tall, of a muscular build with a shaved head. He left Frenchgate in a taxi.

“If you saw what happened or have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 413 of 6 April or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”