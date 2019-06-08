Police seeking Good Samaritan following assault in Doncaster
The police are looking for a Good Samaritan who helped a woman after she had been assaulted in Doncaster in the early hours of Saturday morning.
By The Star Newsroom
Saturday, 08 June, 2019, 18:33
In a statement, the police said the alleged incident is said to have happened in the town centre when a 28-year-old woman was seriously assaulted and reported that her bag was stolen.
The Good Samaritan is said to have come into contact with the woman afterward, kindly giving her a lift to Doncaster police station at around 4am.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"If this man is you, or you know who it might be, our officers would like to hear from you," it said.
Those with information can call 101 quoting incident number 260 of June 8 or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.