Police seek witnesses to clash in tunnel after Barnsley v Fleetwood game

Police officers investigating a clash in the tunnel at Oakwell after Barnsley’s match against Fleetwood last weekend are appealing for witnesses.

It is claimed that Barnley head coach Daniel Stendel was involved in a bust-up with Fleetwood boss Joey Barton following Saturday's game.

A police probe is under way into a clash in the tunnel at Oakwell on Saturday after Barnsley played Fleetwood

Former England international Barton is said to have confronted Stendel after the match, which the Reds won 4-2 to move back into the League One automatic promotion places.

In footage shown by Sky Sports News, Barton was seen getting stopped from leaving Oakwell by officers from South Yorkshire Police.

In a statement issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police investigating reports of an assault at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday, April 13 are appealing for witnesses as enquiries continue.

“The incident is believed to have taken place in the tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley’s match against Fleetwood Town, and left one man with facial injuries.

“At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“Were you at the game on Saturday with a view, or in the area, of the tunnel? Did you see what happened?

“Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have any mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 326 of April 13.