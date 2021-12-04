Police seek witnesses after three teenagers are injured in mass brawl outside Ice Sheffield on Coleridge Road
A mass brawl which erupted outside Ice Sheffield left three teenagers injured, police have revealed.
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 1:48 am
The fight reportedly broke out between a large group of youths outside the venue on Coleridge Road on Saturday, November 20, at around 10.05pm.
Police said three teenagers were left with facial injuries following the disturbance.
They have appealed for witnesses to get in touch, with officers particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone.
Call 101, quoting incident number 1029 of November 20.