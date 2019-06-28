Police seek man over reported voyeurism at Doncaster leisure centre
Police investigating reports of voyeurism at a leisure centre in South Yorkshire have appealed for help to find this man.
The incident is alleged to have happened in the changing rooms at Adwick Leisure Centre in Doncaster, on Tuesday, at around 1.10pm.
Detectives investigating the incident at the venue on Welfare Road believe the man pictured in these CCTV images may hold important information that could help with their enquiries.READ MORE: Grandmother who stabbed husband to death in their Sheffield home is spared jail
Sign up to our daily newsletter
PC Thomas Cutts, investigating, said: “Enquiries are continuing into this incident and I’d ask anyone who can identify the man in the photographs to come forward and contact us.
“I’d also like to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are extremely rare but if you do have any concerns around incidents like this, please do report it to the police immediately, and also speak to the venue itself.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 421 of June 25. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.