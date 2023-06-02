A photo has been released of a man believed to be able to help with the police probe into the incident.
Launching a public appeal for help, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the incident is alleged to have taken place from around 6pm on Friday, May 5, 2023, on a tram headed towards the Middlewood area of Sheffield.
The spokesperson continued: “It is reported that the victim – a woman in her 20s – was travelling on a tram when an unknown man sat near to her and behaved in a manner towards her that made her feel uncomfortable.
“She got off the tram in Middlewood, and the man followed her. Nearby, he is understood to have grabbed the victim’s arm, before she pushed him away and made her way home.
“The suspect is believed to have remained in the area for a period of time, staring at the woman. He is not thought to have said anything and while the victim was not injured, she was left incredibly distressed by the incident.”
“Officers have released an image of an individual they think could help with their enquiries and want to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him,” the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information should contact the force through their live chat, online portal, both of which you can access here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ – or by calling 101. Quote incident number 1130 of May 5, 2023 when you get in touch.