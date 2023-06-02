Police want to trace a man after a woman was allegedly followed off a Sheffield tram and assaulted.

A photo has been released of a man believed to be able to help with the police probe into the incident.

Launching a public appeal for help, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the incident is alleged to have taken place from around 6pm on Friday, May 5, 2023, on a tram headed towards the Middlewood area of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson continued: “It is reported that the victim – a woman in her 20s – was travelling on a tram when an unknown man sat near to her and behaved in a manner towards her that made her feel uncomfortable.

This CCTV image has been released by police of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries into an incident in which a woman was followed off a tram and assaulted

“She got off the tram in Middlewood, and the man followed her. Nearby, he is understood to have grabbed the victim’s arm, before she pushed him away and made her way home.

“The suspect is believed to have remained in the area for a period of time, staring at the woman. He is not thought to have said anything and while the victim was not injured, she was left incredibly distressed by the incident.”

“Officers have released an image of an individual they think could help with their enquiries and want to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact the force through their live chat, online portal, both of which you can access here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ – or by calling 101. Quote incident number 1130 of May 5, 2023 when you get in touch.

If you live in the local area and have any video doorbell or CCTV footage that could help officers identify the suspect, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.