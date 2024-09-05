Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police search has been mounted for a missing Barnsley man not seen since Tuesday.

The 60-year-old, named only as Blake by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen on Tuesday, September 3 at 5.15pm in the Cundy Cross area.

Blake, from Barnsley, has been reported missing to South Yorkshire Police | SYP

He is known to frequent the West Yorkshire area.

Blake is white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has shoulder length, grey hair and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, light blue jeans, black trainers and a grey bumbag.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Blake’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police through our online portal or by calling 101.”

Quote incident number 11 of September 4, 2024, when you get in touch.

Access the online portal here.