Police seek driver after hit-and-run with biker on Sheffield Parkway

Police are appealing for information to help track down a driver after a hit-and-run which left a biker with serious arm injuries in Sheffield.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:30 pm

At around 6.40pm on Monday, August 30, a black Yamaha motorbike was travelling on the outbound carriageway of Sheffield Parkway, close to the Handsworth turn-off, when it was involved in a collision with a silver vehicle.

The car left the scene without stopping, leaving the rider of the bike with significant arm injuries.

Police want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

