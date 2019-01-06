Police searching for missing one-year-old girl after thief stole father's Audi with her inside

Police are searching for a 17-month-old girl who was abducted by a man as he stole her father's car, Scotland Yard has said.

The parent met with the stranger in Manor Park, east London, shortly before 4.40pm on Sunday with a view to selling the Audi A5.

The little girl who has gone missing. Photo: PA

But the suspect leapt into the vehicle and drove away from Nine Acres Close, with the girl named Maria Tudorica sitting in the front passenger seat, officers said.

The black car - registration number FY58UAZ - was found abandoned nearby in Hatherway Crescent without the child.

Maria, originally from Romania, was said to live locally and was wearing a white top and red bottoms at the time she was taken.

Police found the stolen car abandoned nearby - without the girl

Nazneen Saleh, 25, had been shocked to read news reports of the events unfolding on the street when she went outside to speak to the girl's uncle and a woman she believes is her grandmother.

"I've spoken to the child's uncle, he was explaining the situation to me and he wasn't aware that they had found the car abandoned," Ms Saleh told the Press Association.

"I think the child's grandmother was there and she went into a frenzy. She was like, 'I can't believe they have found the car but not the child'.

"And then she ran off."

Ms Saleh, of Leytonstone, east London, believes the family had not yet been told about the car's discovery while they were searching for the girl.

"It's absolutely devastating, I'm so shocked and I'm a teacher so I feel really upset," she added.

Detectives said the man who took the car is described as a slim Asian man, who was dressed in black clothing.

Anyone with information should call the police on 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.