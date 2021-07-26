Police searching for missing man find body in the Peak District

Robert Scothern had been reported missing from his home in Unstone, near Dronfield, at the weekend. Police said they believed he may have travelled into the Peak District.

Officers said: “A body believed to be that of missing Unstone man Robert Scothern was last night located off the A621 near Owler Bar.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that they have found a body