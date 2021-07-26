Police searching for missing man find body in the Peak District
Police officers who have been searching for a missing man have confirmed that they found a body in the Peak District.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:28 pm
Robert Scothern had been reported missing from his home in Unstone, near Dronfield, at the weekend. Police said they believed he may have travelled into the Peak District.
Officers said: “A body believed to be that of missing Unstone man Robert Scothern was last night located off the A621 near Owler Bar.”
“Robert’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”