Police search mounted in Sheffield for 17-year-old boy, Tierney, missing overnight
A police search has been mounted for a missing 17-year-old Sheffield boy not seen since last night.
Tierney was last seen on Manchester Road, Crosspool, at around 9.20pm on Monday, November 7. He is white, 5ft 6ins tall and has long, brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown trousers, a black and blue jumper and big black work boots.
South Yorkshire Police said: “If you have seen Tierney or know where he is, please call 101 quoting incident number 985 of November 7, 2022.”