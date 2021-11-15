Named only as Emma, the 39-year-old was last seen on Moorgate Road at around 4.55pm yesterday.

She is white, slim build and has black hair.

Emma was last seen wearing black trousers and a black T-shirt with green, knee-length socks.

She is known to frequent the Maltby and Eastwood areas of the town.