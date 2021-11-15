Police search mounted for missing woman last seen in Rotherham
A police search has been mounted for a missing woman last seen in Rotherham.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 7:52 am
Named only as Emma, the 39-year-old was last seen on Moorgate Road at around 4.55pm yesterday.
She is white, slim build and has black hair.
Emma was last seen wearing black trousers and a black T-shirt with green, knee-length socks.
She is known to frequent the Maltby and Eastwood areas of the town.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 745 of November 14.