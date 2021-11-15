Police search mounted for missing woman last seen in Rotherham

A police search has been mounted for a missing woman last seen in Rotherham.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 15th November 2021, 7:52 am

Named only as Emma, the 39-year-old was last seen on Moorgate Road at around 4.55pm yesterday.

She is white, slim build and has black hair.

Read More

Read More
Missing Doncaster girl, Sapphire, found safe and well

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A police search has been mounted for a missing woman, named only as Emma. She was last seen on Moorgate Road, Rotherham, yesterday afternoon

Emma was last seen wearing black trousers and a black T-shirt with green, knee-length socks.

She is known to frequent the Maltby and Eastwood areas of the town.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 745 of November 14.