Police search mounted for missing Rotherham girl, Georgia, 15

A police search has been mounted for a missing teenage girl from Rotherham.

Georgia, aged 15, was last seen in Wath-upon-Dearne on Monday, February 3 at 5pm, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Georgia, 15, has been reported missing from Rotherham | SYP

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Georgia’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has seen her.”

Georgia is white, 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder length, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black Nike puffer jacket, black jeggings and black Nike trainers.

She is known to frequent Rotherham, Barnsley, and Mexborough.

Have you seen Georgia? If you have any information that can help officers find Georgia, please get in touch quoting incident number 1,036 of February 3, 2025.