Police search mounted for missing boy, Mohammed, last seen in Sheffield city centre

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 30th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
A police search has been mounted for a missing teenage boy last seen in Sheffield city centre.

The 14-year-old boy, Mohammed, was last seen at 12.53pm on Wednesday, August 27.

Missing Mohammed from Rotherham.placeholder image
Missing Mohammed from Rotherham. | SYP

Mohammed is described as of Asian heritage, 5ft 3ins tall, of a slight build with dark, permed hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Berghaus tracksuit top and bottoms, a black T-shirt, and red and black trainers.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mohammed’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to SYP via the force’s online portal or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 442 of August 27, 2025, when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here:

