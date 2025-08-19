A police search has been mounted for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Rotherham.

The teenager, Muhammed, was last seen in the Brecks area of Rotherham at around 6.30pm yesterday.

Muhammed is Asian, 5ft 3 ins tall, of a slight build with dark permed hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark Nike tracksuit with a dark hooded top.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Muhammed’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. Have you seen him?

“Do you know where he might be? If you can help, you can pass information to police through our online portal or by calling 101.”

Quote incident number 816 of August 18 when you get in touch.

You can access the SYP online portal here: https://orlo.uk/2ojzY