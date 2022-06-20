Officers were called to Arthur Avenue in Bentley on June 7 to reports that a dog, described as a pitbull, attacked another small dog.

The attacking pitbull was reportedly not on a lead and the owner, described as a white tall male, was present struggling to control it.

Police want to find the owner of a ‘dangerous’ pitbull after another dog was mauled to death in South Yorkshire.

Unfortunately the small dog had to be put down following the incident as a result of its injuries.South Yorkshire Police are concerned that the dog in question may be an illegal breed and are now searching to locate the owner.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact SYP on 101 quoting reference number 758 of 07/06/22.