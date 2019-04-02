Police search for missing teenager last seen in Sheffield

Police have appealed for help to find a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Sheffield three days ago.

Gabriella Sidelkova is described as being 4ft 8ins with very long, straight black hair and two prominent piercings – one on her lower lip and another on the upper.

Gabriella Sidelkova

READ MORE: South Yorkshire man admits stabbing his wheelchair-bound neighbour

She was wearing pink trainers, a short black jacket and jeans when she was last seen on Saturday, March 30, at around 9am.

Derbyshire Constabulary, which is trying to trace her, said she is believed to be in the Pear Tree area of Derby.

READ MORE: Baseball bat and crowbar found hidden in Sheffield park just days after attacks

Anyone who may have seen Gabriella, or who has information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting the reference number 1409-300319.

READ MORE: Sheffield men accused of child sex offences still wanted by police weeks after failing to appear at court