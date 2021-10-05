Police search for man who 'touched himself inappropriately' on a train betwen Chesterfield and Sheffield

At around 10.15pm on the 8.31pm service from London St Pancras on Friday 3 September, a man sat opposite a woman exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly a passenger who intervened to help the victim.

Witnesses can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 180 of 04/09/21.