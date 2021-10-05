Police search for man who 'touched himself inappropriately' on a train betwen Chesterfield and Sheffield
Officers investigating an indecent exposure offence on-board a train between Chesterfield and Sheffield are today appealing for more information.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 3:08 pm
At around 10.15pm on the 8.31pm service from London St Pancras on Friday 3 September, a man sat opposite a woman exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of her.
Officers want to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly a passenger who intervened to help the victim.
Witnesses can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 180 of 04/09/21.