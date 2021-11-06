Police search for man in CCTV pictures after Sheffield city centre rape

Police have released CCTV pictures after a woman was raped in Sheffield city centre.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 10:39 am

Officers say they want to speak to the man who is shown in the black and white images showing him walking near tram tracks.

They are asking anyone who knows or recognises the man in the picture to contact them.

Support for victims of sexual abuse and violence in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to this man as part of a rape investigation in Sheffield

A statement which has been issued by South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that between 1.30 and 1.50am on 17 June 2021, a woman in her 20s was raped by an unknown male.

“The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

“Since the incident, extensive enquiries have been carried out and officers now want to speak to the man in this CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that may help them in their investigation.

“Do you recognise him?

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 83 of 17 June.”

CRIME: Nearly half of all rape cases in South Yorkshire dropped by police over victims not supporting legal action

